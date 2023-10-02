Watch live | Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters to address the public

Waters has not released the topic of his press conference. First Coast News will be there, asking him about a viral video of a police beating in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is set to address the public from the Police Memorial Building at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Waters has not yet released the topic of the press conference.

First Coast News will be there to ask him about a viral video of police beating a man as they arrest him.

The video was released Friday, showing 24-year-old Le'Keian Woods being beaten by officers. A new report released Monday shows they struck him 17 times.