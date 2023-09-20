Columbia Co. man pulled out gun, killed woman in front of deputy

The deputy then engaged the man, shooting him three times and killing him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office sheds new light on an officer-involved shooting.

On Sept. 8, a man now identified as 32-year-old Quentin Hill was shot by fatally shot by Columbia County Deputy Brian Rix.

A press release issued Wednesday says that Hill was holding a woman named Laquisha Harper in a chokehold when deputies arrived to a home near US 441 and Southeast Patio Glen in Lake City.

Rix confronted Hill, who then pulled out a gun and shot Harper, killing her. Rix engaged Hill, shooting Hill three times, killing him.

At the time of the incident, Rix was placed on administrative live. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has ruled that his actions were lawful. He returned to full duty last Friday.

“While we would have hoped for a different outcome, I am proud that Deputy Rix relied on his training and experience to prevent further loss of life,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “We continue to pray for everyone who has been affected by this tragedy.”