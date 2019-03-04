ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested an Orange Park Junior High School teacher and charged him with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

JSO says Loren Neely, 29, was arrested March 29 for alleged sexual activity with a "16 or 17-year-old."

According to JSO, the victim was a former student and told police she and Neely were involved in a two-year online relationship. The victim told JSO that she and Neely engaged in sexual intercourse once at her house in Duval County.

Upon learning that she became pregnant, the victim told JSO Neely gave her money for an abortion.

Neely is being held on a $250 thousand bond.

A Clay County School spokesperson said Neely resigned shortly before being arrested.

Statement from Clay County Schools:

Loren Neely was a teacher at Orange Park Junior High. Neely was hired in 2013 after an extensive background check required for all employees. Upon notification from law enforcement about the investigation, he was immediately removed from the school. Neely resigned at the end of last month.

The District would like to reassure families and staff that this employee had no history of incidents related to the current charges brought to light. The District will continue to take every step to protect students as safety is the top priority.