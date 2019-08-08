Clay County deputies are searching for a missing endangered woman Thursday evening. Deputies say that she is considered armed and potentially dangerous.

Dawn Macleod has ties to the Keystone Heights, Florida area and may be heading towards Ocala, Florida, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Macleod may be driving a 2005 gray or silver Honda sport utility vehicle with the Florida license plate LNBD55.

Anyone with information related to Macleod's whereabouts should contact deputies at 911. Deputies say that Macleod should not be approached.

Clay County Sheriff's Office