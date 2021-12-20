Clay County deputies search for person connected to Orange Park shoplifting incident

The person in the photos was seen leaving the 'All In One Smoke Shop' on a scooter.

ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in connection to a shoplifting incident in Orange Park.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY – We need the community’s help identifying the below-pictured person of interest who may have information in reference to a shoplifting incident that occurred at the All In One Smoke Shop in Orange Park. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/R4vozpGi9f — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) December 20, 2021

In the surveillance footage, the person is seen wearing a shirt with “Kreeptures" on the back. The "t" in the word is turned upside-down.