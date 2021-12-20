Clay County deputies search for person connected to Orange Park shoplifting incident

ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in connection to a shoplifting incident in Orange Park.
The person in the photos was seen leaving the 'All In One Smoke Shop' on a scooter.
In the surveillance footage, the person is seen wearing a shirt with “Kreeptures" on the back. The "t" in the word is turned upside-down.
If you have any information about the incident or the person of interest, please contact Deputy Smith at 904-264-6512 or email chsmith@claysheriff.com.