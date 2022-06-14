x
Car flipped on I-95 Southbound at Emerson Street, blocking three lanes; expect delays on I-95

First responders had arrived to the scene as of 9:06 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 10:22 a.m.: The accident is now cleared.

Update 9:25 a.m.: There are now two lanes blocked, the third left lane has been reopened. 

An accident that caused delays Tuesday morning is now cleared.

A car is flipped over in the left-most lane of I-95 Southbound at Emerson St. Two left lanes are blocked. Expect delays -- heavy traffic is reported all the way back to I-95 Northbound at Bowden Rd, most likely due to drivers on the North side slowing down out of caution. 

First responders were on the scene as of 9:06 a.m. 

