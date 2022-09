Two adults who were walking their dogs found the body, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of a 40-to-50-year old man was found in a retention pond on Fern Street and West Palm Avenue Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The scene is near the Paxon neighborhood on the Northside.

Two people walking their dogs reported seeing a person in the pond to police, according to JSO. The dive team responded and recovered the man's body.