Man shot to death in Moncrief area identified by MAAD DADS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville advocacy group has identified the man who died via shooting in the Moncrief area Wednesday afternoon.

MAAD DADS says Deon Jerido, 23, was the victim of the shooting. A suspect has not yet been identified by police.

"Please speak up for the Jerido family," said the organization on Facebook.

Police say around 4 p.m., police were dispatched Helena and Doeboy Streets in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived, officers reportedly found a man in his late 20s laying on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department declared that person dead.

JSO says homicide investigators, medical examiner investigators and crime scene detectives are currently investigating the scene.

Police say a full autopsy will be conducted.