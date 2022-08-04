x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

JSO looking to identify person in attempted credit card fraud attempt

JSO says the investigation revealed the victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft.
Credit: JSO
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a case involving attempted credit card fraud.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person allegedly connected to an attempted credit card fraud attempt.

JSO says the investigation revealed a victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft. Following the auto theft, police say the pictured suspect below attempted to use the credit card at a local business.

Anyone having any information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.  

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Credit: JSO
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a case involving attempted credit card fraud.
Credit: JSO
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a case involving attempted credit card fraud.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man accused of killing two people at Jacksonville ATM appears in court

Before You Leave, Check This Out