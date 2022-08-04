JSO looking to identify person in attempted credit card fraud attempt

JSO says the investigation revealed the victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person allegedly connected to an attempted credit card fraud attempt.

JSO says the investigation revealed a victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft. Following the auto theft, police say the pictured suspect below attempted to use the credit card at a local business.

Anyone having any information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.