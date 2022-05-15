A Jacksonville man with gunshot wounds drove himself to the hospital. He died just minutes afterward.

The incident wasn't the only violent crime in Jacksonville between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday night, a man arrived at a Jacksonville hospital. He had driven himself there, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Minutes after he arrived, he was pronounced dead.

The victim was shot in the 3600 block of Kirkpatrick Circle, police said. A "crime scene" was found at that location, but JSO did not say what kind of evidence they found there.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating and have identified potential witness, JSO said. There is no further information at this time.

Violence overnight

This wasn't the only violent crime overnight. From Saturday night into Sunday morning, there was a shooting that injured two and a fatal stabbing.

Police were alerted to a stabbing at the 11400 block of VC Johnson Road that left a woman with life-threatening injuries at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday night.

The caller told police there had been a "disturbance" and someone had been injured.

There is no suspect information at this time but there are witnesses, JSO said. They are currently investigating and conducting interviews.

JSO is asking that the public assist in finding this suspect. Call 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

At approximately 12:55 a.m. Sunday night, police were alerted to a report of someone being shot in the 8100 block of Hawthrone Street. When they arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, JSO said.

The man and woman at the scene both had life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound to the head, as well the woman, who had gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg.

Neither of the victims are suspected of shooting each other, police said.