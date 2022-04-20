Driver in hit-and-run death of Jacksonville pastor sentenced to 11 years

Lindsay Brown, an assistant pastor at New Life Evangelistic Center, was alive after the car struck him, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver in the death of Jacksonville assistant pastor Lindsay Brown has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, court records show.

Brown died following a hit-and-run in Jacksonville on September 16, 2020.

William Hodge, 27, struck Brown and drove away without stopping or reporting the incident, according to his Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest report. He hit Brown hard enough that parts of his front grill were found in the street, the report states.

A witness told police he had seen Brown's shoes in the street (when struck by a car, victim's shoes usually fly off), leading him to find Brown "in a prone position."

Brown was alive when first responders arrived, the Florida Times Union reported -- meaning he was alive with Hodge drove off.

He died at the hospital later that day.

Comments on Brown's obituary remembered him for his spiritual leadership. "He was always the first to offer assistance without hesitation and would literally give you the shirt off his back," a friend wrote.

Eight months after Brown's death, a warrant was issued for Hodge's arrest after he told a woman he had "killed a pastor." The warrant says he told the woman he had fallen asleep at the wheel.