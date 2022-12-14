Brothers of man accused of killing his own father say their brother needed mental help

Adam and John Lackey say their brother, Eric, shot and killed their father Steven on Monday. Eric was seriously injured in a police shooting during his arrest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Words continue to bounce in John Lackey's head, an endless deafening echo.

"A detective contacted me when he told me that Eric had murdered our father, I just--" Lackey said, running out of words to describe the moment he found out his brother Eric had shot and killed his father, Steven.

As John and his brother Adam grieve their father and his accused killer, their older brother, who was shot by police after allegedly shooting and killing his father.

Adam and John say Eric is in a coma at the hospital.

"It was such a stressor in my dad's life and ours, but he was family," Adam Lackey said.

Adam and John are the youngest of three brothers, Eric the oldest. The two say Eric had a history of verbal and physical abuse.

"Beat me to the point where I was losing consciousness and my dad and John had to pull him off of me. Just because he wasn't getting what he wanted," Adam Lackey said.

Eric Lackey has a history of abuse, including being arrested for beating his father Steven last year. In the arrest report it states Steven had facial fractures and needed staples for a gash on the back of his head.

But their father still opened his door for their son.

"Dad loved him he was his son he's family. As tense as that relationship was, he knew that he had to be there for his son when he needed him."

The Lackey's say their brother needed mental help and pushed him to get help, but they say he never did.

Adam and John said Eric was recently making strides, before killing his own father.

"He just was goofy dad sense of humor; mental health is really hard there's not enough resources for it there's not nearly enough if they're dealing with anger issues just try to recognize the problem, they have within themselves and get help," Adam Lackey said.

Monday's shooting was the second in two days in Jacksonville, a period in which an additional five people were shot or killed.