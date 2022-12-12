Suspect shot by police arrested for murder, Jacksonville police say

Eric S. Lackey, 44, was arrested on murder charges after police found a dead body. During his arrest, he pointed a gun at officers and was shot, police said.

A Jacksonville man at the center of an officer-involved shooting Monday has now been arrested on murder charges, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Hyde Park Road after reports of shots fired Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they heard a gunshot coming from inside the home. JSO officers took positions behind a vehicle in a neighbors' yard.

Police say Eric S. Lackey, 44, came out of the house holding a firearm and pointed it at officers. It was at that time that police say they gave the man multiple commands to drop the gun, but he refused.

Police say one out of three officers fired at Lackey multiple times. He was struck multiple times and JSO says aid was rendered at the scene.

Police later found a dead body in the house where Lackey was arrested and he was arrested on murder charges, according to a JSO press release sent Tuesday.