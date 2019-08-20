JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Donald Davidson faces a possible death sentence in September, having confessed to the brutal 2014 rape and kidnapping of a child and murder of her mother.

As part of his unusual plea in a death penalty case, Davidson did not contest his guilt.

But his lawyers nonetheless filed a list of considerations for Circuit Judge Don Lester to consider before imposing a sentence.

The list was presented at the final hearing in the case – a so-called Spencer Hearing, at which lawyers can present any defenses not introduced at trial.

The list includes details of Davidson’s deprived and abusive upbringing, including being sexually abused and physically abused by relatives. It notes he slept on the floor, was always hungry and thought incestuous sexual relations were "normal."

The list also notes multiple prior suicide attempts and diagnosed mental illness.

“Donald is genuinely remorseful for his crimes,” notes item 70, while item 74 says that by pleading guilty he spared his surviving victim and her brother from “experiencing the trauma of having to testify.”

