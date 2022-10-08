72-year-old accused of trying to rob bank inside a Jacksonville Walmart appears in Duval court using walker

Jacksonville police say Jennifer Christensen, 72, slipped the teller a note Tuesday at the Westside Walmart bank demanding money. A judge set her bail at $10,003.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, told a judge she'd only been in Jacksonville five days when she was arrested on charges of robbery at the Woodforest National Bank in a Walmart on Normandy Boulevard.

Christensen appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday using a walker.

The judge asked when was the last time she saw a psychologist or a psychiatrist, to which Christensen responded, "A month-and-a-half ago." She told the judge she had been hospitalized for four days at that time.

Christensen told the judge she had only been in Jacksonville a total of six days, after moving from Maryland.

"My sister and two of my brothers decided I couldn't live in Maryland by myself because of my illness and my age," Christensen told the judge. She lives in an assisted living facility, she said.

The judge asked for the names and phone numbers of her siblings, and Christensen recited the numbers from memory. One sibling lives in Ocala, after being transferred from Maryland for work.

The judge set Christensen's bond at $10,003, and appointed an attorney to represent her. Her next court appearance is August 31.

On Tuesday morning, Christensen allegedly gave a bank teller a note demanding money, though no money was exchanged, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.