Attempted bank robbery reported in Orange Park, deputies looking for tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a person wanted for attempted robbery at the Bank of America Wednesday.
Deputies say the incident happened at 29 Blanding Blvd.
CCSO says the alleged suspect entered the bank around 4:43 p.m. Deputies say he was wearing a blue button-up dress shirt, sunglasses, hat and face mask. CCSO says he was last seen leaving the bank heading eastbound on Wells Rd. past the Men's Warehouse storefront.
If you know where he is or have any information, please contact Detective Tenbusch at 904-264-6512 and reference case number 2022-018064 with any tips provided.
You can also submit an anonymous tip through the SaferWatch App or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.