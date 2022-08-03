Attempted bank robbery reported in Orange Park, deputies looking for tips

Deputies say the alleged suspect entered the bank around 4:43 p.m. wearing a blue button-up dress shirt, sunglasses, hat and face mask.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a person wanted for attempted robbery at the Bank of America Wednesday.

Deputies say the incident happened at 29 Blanding Blvd.

CCSO says the alleged suspect entered the bank around 4:43 p.m. Deputies say he was wearing a blue button-up dress shirt, sunglasses, hat and face mask. CCSO says he was last seen leaving the bank heading eastbound on Wells Rd. past the Men's Warehouse storefront.

If you know where he is or have any information, please contact Detective Tenbusch at 904-264-6512 and reference case number 2022-018064 with any tips provided.