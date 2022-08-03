x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Attempted bank robbery reported in Orange Park, deputies looking for tips

Deputies say the alleged suspect entered the bank around 4:43 p.m. wearing a blue button-up dress shirt, sunglasses, hat and face mask.
Credit: CCSO
Robbery at the Bank of America located at 29 Blanding Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a person wanted for attempted robbery at the Bank of America Wednesday.

Deputies say the incident happened at 29 Blanding Blvd.

CCSO says the alleged suspect entered the bank around 4:43 p.m. Deputies say he was wearing a blue button-up dress shirt, sunglasses, hat and face mask. CCSO says he was last seen leaving the bank heading eastbound on Wells Rd. past the Men's Warehouse storefront. 

RELATED: Jacksonville bank robber sentenced to nine years after GPS in money bag led police to him

If you know where he is or have any information, please contact Detective Tenbusch at 904-264-6512 and reference case number 2022-018064 with any tips provided.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through the SaferWatch App or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.

Credit: CCSO
Robbery at the Bank of America located at 29 Blanding Blvd.
Credit: CCSO
Robbery at the Bank of America located at 29 Blanding Blvd.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Premier track and field event moving to UNF