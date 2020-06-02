A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of his mother, a Jacksonville nurse shot Thursday night on San Servera Drive, on the Southside.

Deputies said Michael Joseph McPherson was spotted driving a black 2010 Toyota FJ5 Cruiser sport utility vehicle southbound on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 94.2, in the Key Largo area.

Monroe County deputies were able to match the license plate number and description issued by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, according to a press release.

His mother, Stacey McPherson-Dillon, was shot early Wednesday night. She was alive when rescue crews arrived, by died on the scene.

McPherson was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop, according to Monroe County deputies.

A firearm was found in the vehicle and the SUV was impounded by the sheriff’s office, deputies said.

McPherson also has a warrant for his arrest by the Key West Police Department for battery on a person 65-years-old or older with a $10,000 bail.

RELATED: Woman shot to death in Goodby's Creek neighborhood