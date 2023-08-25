12-year-old Lake City girl shot dead while sitting on couch from bullets entering home

The Lake City Police Department says the shooting happened at 9:06 p.m. on Thursday on NW Long Street.

LAKE CITY, Fla — A 12-year-old Lake City girl is dead after police say shots were fired into a home, hitting the girl while she was sitting on a couch.

The Lake City Police Department says the shooting happened at 9:06 p.m. on Thursday on NW Long Street. Officers rendered aid to the girl first, then first responders, according to a press release.

Officers on scene spoke to the girl's family as well as witnesses, but did not release any suspect information.