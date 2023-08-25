12-year-old Lake City girl shot dead while sitting on couch from bullets entering home

LAKE CITY, Fla — A 12-year-old Lake City girl is dead after police say shots were fired into a home, hitting the girl while she was sitting on a couch.
The Lake City Police Department says the shooting happened at 9:06 p.m. on Thursday on NW Long Street. Officers rendered aid to the girl first, then first responders, according to a press release.
Officers on scene spoke to the girl's family as well as witnesses, but did not release any suspect information.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.