Crime

1 hurt in shooting on Woodstock Avenue, JSO investigating

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot Saturday night on Woodstock Avenue.

JSO said officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1000 block of Woodstock Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904)630-0500, CRIME STOPPERS at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

