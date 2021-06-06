1 hurt in shooting on Woodstock Avenue, JSO investigating

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot Saturday night on Woodstock Avenue.

JSO said officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1000 block of Woodstock Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.