x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Crime

Jacksonville police looking for man reportedly involved in shooting, attempted carjacking

The victim was able to leave the scene in his vehicle but not before the pictured person shot at him as he left the area, JSO says
Credit: JSO
The pictured person reportedly approached the victim and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who they say was involved in a shooting and attempted carjacking in Southwest Jacksonville back in March.

JSO says on Friday, March 5, just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of 103rd Street.

JSO says the pictured individual approached a victim and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint. The victim was able to leave the scene in his vehicle but not before the pictured person shot at him as he left the area, JSO says

Anyone having any information in regards to the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Credit: JSO
The pictured person reportedly approached the victim and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint.
Credit: JSO
The pictured person reportedly approached the victim and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint.

Related Articles