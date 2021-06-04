Jacksonville police looking for man reportedly involved in shooting, attempted carjacking

The victim was able to leave the scene in his vehicle but not before the pictured person shot at him as he left the area, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who they say was involved in a shooting and attempted carjacking in Southwest Jacksonville back in March.

JSO says on Friday, March 5, just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of 103rd Street.

JSO says the pictured individual approached a victim and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint. The victim was able to leave the scene in his vehicle but not before the pictured person shot at him as he left the area, JSO says

Anyone having any information in regards to the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.