Teen with Down syndrome trains to take on 'Green Monster' during Gate River Run

Having Down syndrome has never stopped Caleb from achieving his goals.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands will hit the streets of Jacksonville for the 46th annual Gate River Run and tackle the Hart Bridge, better known as the 'Green Monster.'

This year's run has a special meaning for one teen who is participating to bring awareness to runners with disabilities

Caleb Prewitt has Down syndrome, but that has never stopped him for hitting the ground hard and competing in long distance runs. Prewitt began running during Covid, starting with 5K runs.

“We really, like everyone else, didn’t have a whole lot to do during COVID and it was a nice outdoor activity, and I’m a lifelong runner, so we said 'let’s try it' and see how far he can go," said Karen Prewitt, Caleb's mom.

A 5K wasn't challenging enough for Caleb Prewitt. He started competing in sprint triathlons, which includes swimming, biking and running a total of 25.75km. He has now done 16 of them.

His family says having Down syndrome has never stopped him from achieving his goals.

“There’s certainly things that people with Down syndrome and disabilities can do," Karen Prewitt, said. "Whether it’s art or music or what have you there’s interests and there’s activities that anyone can do. Our goal is really not to limit Caleb, it’s to let him explore what’s out there, the possibilities and I think that can be true for anybody."

Caleb Prewitt continues to increase his running distance and crossed the finish line in his first 10K last year. The next challenge, the 15k gate river run, the longest run he has ever attempted.

“He’s willing and able to do all the workouts that are required, and he’s excited to take on new challenges," Karen Prewitt, said.

The race is March 4, with the first wave of runners taking off at 8 a.m.