St. Johns County Commissioners vote to put one-penny sales tax on November ballot

During Tuesday's commission meeting, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners voted to send a proposed one-penny sales tax ordinance for voter approval.

The commission voted 4 to 1 for the tax, which could be used to invest in local infrastructure improvements, such as public safety, roads, sidewalks, parks, and libraries.

The tax ordinance will still need voter approval on Nov. 8, 2022.

Before election day, officials say an independent certified public accountant will conduct an audit to examine how the program will accomplish county goals and objectives.

The audit report will be available to the public 60 days before election day.

Should more than 50% of voters approve the proposed ordinance, the sales tax increase will begin for ten years on Jan. 1, 2023.

The proposed increase would take St. Johns County’s sales tax from 6.5% to 7.5% of the sale of goods and services.

For taxable personal property, the additional one-penny sales tax would only be collected on the first $5,000.

The additional sales tax would not apply to certain groceries, prescription drugs, medical products and supplies, or other goods and services exempt from taxation.