Shell casing found on playground during anti-violence clean up event

“This right here is why we’re here. Because we need this to change," an activist said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Those impacted by gun violence and community organizations held a Community Unity event held Saturday morning at Success Park, part of Wear Orange Weekend, a national event that brings awareness to gun violence while campaigning for violence prevention efforts nationwide.

“We’re out here and we’re fighting for them, and we want change for these communities and all the communities around Jacksonville," Rhonda Phillips said.

Rhonda Phillips’ son was shot and killed at Jacksonville Beach in 2018. Phillips is just one of many impacted by gun violence here at Success Park for this Wear Orange event held by the Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action, and in partnership with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, LISC Jacksonville, and Edward Waters University New Town Success Zone.

“Wear Orange weekend comes three weeks before the day of my son’s death. So, it’s a tug of war with our hearts but we’re out here doing our thing, cleaning up," Phillips said.

The names of those lost to gun violence decorated the sidewalk and artwork around the park, as bags of trash piled up nearby.

The event assisted an ongoing Success Park revitalization effort between; New Town Success Zone, Better Living Community Association, LISC Jacksonville, Public Trust, COJ and others, which will include new playground equipment and other beautification efforts. Follow at New Town Success Zone-Jacksonville on Facebook or call 904-470-8899 for updates.

During the cleaning, a shell casing was found on the playground.

“This right here is why we’re here because we need this to change. Shootings have to stop happening all around, especially in parks where children play," Phillips said.

2021 was one of the deadliest years on record for gun violence in the United States, with over 45,000 gun-violence-related deaths, according to the gun violence archive.

Here in Jacksonville, those wearing orange are fighting for a better future.