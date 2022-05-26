Watch Live: Police give details about officer-involved shooting in Moncrief area

At some point during the stop, the man was reportedly shot by police in the foot. He is expected to be OK.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in the Moncrief area Thursday night, according to a First Coast News' law enforcement source.

No officers were injured during the incident, the source says.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that officers responded to the 1300 block of Golfair Boulevard shortly before 6:20 p.m.

Police were attempting to make a traffic stop when the person inside the vehicle was identified as having warrants out for their arrest, the source says.

Multiple viewers reported heavy police presence near A. Philip Randolph Career Academies.

A representative from Duval County Schools says the school is not impacted and there are no students believed to still be there.

This is a developing story.