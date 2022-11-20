Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands

According to one report about the Westside Stadium Classic & Medex, two dead rodents were located behind fryers near a walk in cooler.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands.

Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November 6th, according to filings with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations.

According to those reports, inspectors counted over 150 rodents droppings were found at concessions throughout TIAA Bank Field.

According to another inspection report of Wings, Fries, & Brews & Lucky's on the stadium's west side, approximately 40 rodents droppings where found in places such as under the front counter, in a storage closet, and on a non-used reach in cooler.

At least two concessions were cited for having an expired operating license.

Concessions at TIAA Bank Field are run by Delaware North, which sent us this statement saying;

“Our managers worked closely with the health inspectors during the visit, and most of the violations identified were rectified immediately or within 24 hours.”

“Furthermore, we are working to resolve the clerical error that led to a lapse in licenses for two of our concession stands. The other locations listed in the report as having licenses lapsed were not in operation at the time of the inspection.”

We have also reached out to ASM global, a venue & event management company, who manages TIAA Bank Field to ask about future pest control plans. We are awaiting a response.