Construction project around TIAA Bank Field near completion

City officials say the project is expected to be mostly completed by the end of October, and all final cleanup items completed by the end of November.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ongoing construction and a new traffic pattern around TIAA Bank Field has affected many who travel through the area and to Jacksonville Jaguars football games over the last year, but the end is near.

The completion of this project has been a long time coming. This city originally planned to finish its construction before the football season started in the spring.

The construction is a part of a Hart Bridge Expressway Ramps Realignment and Talleyrand Connector project through the city of Jacksonville. Crews removed the overpass and are constructing new on and off ramps near the intersection of Bay Street and Gator Bowl Boulevard. The new ramp is still being worked on. Portions of East Duval Street and A. Phillip Randolph Blvd remain closed, along with many lane closures on Gator Bowl Boulevard.