License-free saltwater fishing days brings fishers to Jax Beach

Exposing non-licensed fishers to the sport is one of the many goals behind Florida’s License-free saltwater fishing days.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — This weekend, people across the first coast could experience saltwater fishing, without having a fishing license, part of The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's license-free saltwater days.

Dozen of fishers were at Sunday at Jacksonville Beach, a popular spot for saltwater-fishing.

“I’ve lost so many but I finally got one," Hayden, who caught a king fish, said.

Hayden’s love for fishing started at a young age, learning the ways of the water from his family.

“I see my rod just bending bending bending, I then I run over I thought it was a jack so I’m coming over here and when he finally surfaces, it’s a king," Hayden said.

Many fishers here at the Jacksonville Pier started by taking trips with licensed fishers before they got a license of their own.

“We’re the most competitive family when it comes to fishing…It’s a lot of fun. Once you learn how to do this it’s a wonderful past time," Bobby Berrry, who caught 5 fight Saturday, said.

Exposing non-licensed fishers to the sport is one of the many goals behind Florida’s License-free saltwater fishing days.

It happens three times a year; the First consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June, the First Saturday in September, and the Saturday following Thanksgiving

The biggest tip for those new to fishing-

“Make sure you have the right bait," said Kathy Meszaros, who caught a blue, said.