Food, art vendors, games coming to Jacksonville Beach Fishing Pier

A new operator is planning to make the pier more of a Boardwalk-style experience.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Folks heading back out to the beach may soon notice some changes at the Jacksonville Beach Fishing Pier.

The pier operator says he plans to bring a "boardwalk experience" to the recently reopened fishing hot spot.

"When I grew up on the old Jax Pier, they had a restaurant, game room, gift shop, bait store, so we need more things to do, because the fish aren't always biting," said Fisherman Spencer Brogden.

Fellow fishermen affectionately refer to Brogden as the Jax Beach Pier Mayor. He's been fishing from the pier for decades.

When the pier's operator approached him with an idea to expand what the pier has to offer, he jumped right in and will teach a new pier fishing seminar.

"It's better to get people out here catching fish than leaving empty-handed," said Brogden.

Brogden's fishing class is just one of several new pier activities coming this Spring.

Jacksonville Beach surf shop owner, Curt DeWitt, took over operating the pier about two months ago and has plenty of plans in the works for the busy season.

"The idea is to have food vendors right when you walk in the gate, then the picnic tables and seating area, then we'll have vendor booths, then we'll have a little lounging area and games for the kids," said DeWitt.

DeWitt says one condition he agreed to with the city is that all the amenities will have to be portable, so they can come down when a storm rolls in.

The ticket booth will transform into a convenience store where surfers and fishermen can grab gear, and folks can pop in for sodas and ice cream.

"I think it's a good idea as long as they put out the boundaries correctly, and it doesn't disturb anyone fishing or walking," said Fisherman Colby Coleman.

DeWitt plans to keep all the new activities at the base of the pier where it's over sand, so fishermen can keep catching fish, and not people.

"Just kind of make it that boardwalk feel while we still have it as a fishing pier," said DeWitt.

Several fishermen mentioned the part they're most excited for is when the pier will stay open at night, that's coming as well.

It's open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. right now, but will transition to 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. once daylight savings time starts.

DeWitt hopes to have the vendors and games set up in about a month as well, just in time for the foot traffic to pick up.