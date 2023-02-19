Hundreds of fruit trees planted in 'food deserts' across Jacksonville

The project spanned four weekends and wrapped up this Saturday. It was made possible through a partnership with Eat Your Yard Jax and White Harvest Farms.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 200 fruit trees were planted in areas around Jacksonville during a White Harvest Farms community tree planting project.

“We want the community to have access to the food we want them to eat healthy, be healthy, and help the community grow," Michelle Maule, the Executive Marketing Administrator & Community Liaison at White Harvest Farms, said.

The fruit trees will add around 1,500 pounds of food per year to the community garden at White Harvest Farms, a 10.5-acre urban farm in Historic Moncrief Springs. Located on the Northside, a 2019 study found that 38 percent of census tracts here are considered food deserts, meaning residents have limited access to fresh, affordable produce.

“People can come and access the fruit, have something fresh to eat, something that’s a healthier choice than the corner stores and the fast-food places in the area," Maule said.

Peach, plum, and other fruit trees were planted at both the Clara White Mission Veterans Garden, and at White Harvest Farms.

White Harvest Farms also received donations of more than $14,000 from Amazon and Altar’d State, money that will be used to help promote agricultural projects, fund future educational programs and teach the community about healthier food options.

“We’re really happy to be in the community and we want the community to get involved and engage," Maule said.