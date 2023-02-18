Port in the Storm to host Swing into Action mini golf tournament

Port in the Storm is a youth shelter in St. Augustine that provides youth an opportunity to get off the streets in a caring environment

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Port in the Storm is a homeless youth shelter in St. Augustine that provides youth an opportunity to get off the streets in a caring environment. A safe and stable environment allows the youth to develop in a completely confidential way on the path to becoming a successful adult.

For more information about Port in the Storm and their services, visit this website.

On Monday, March 6th Port in the Storm will host the Swing into Action mini golf tournament at Fiesta Falls Miniature Golf (818 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine, FL 32080), which will act as a major fundraiser for the organization.

For more information about Swing into Action, including how to sign up to participate, visit this website.