x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

The Clay County Sheriff's Office & Clay County Fair are collecting donations for Ian victims. How can you help?

The drop off location is at the Clay County fairgrounds at 2493 State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs. And there are other ways to help.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Clay County Fair to collect donations for Hurricane Ian victims in Southwest Florida.

The drive began Monday and will continue until supplies ship Saturday. Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Clay County Fair at 2493 SR 16 in Green Cove Springs. 

Cash donations are also accepted and will be used to buy supplies. Donations can also be made via Venmo @ClayCountyFair.

Deliveries are also accepted, and CCSO has an Amazon wish list, which you can find by clicking here

The entire list of items requested can be found below.

Credit: CCSO
Household & cleanup items needed for Ian victims.
Credit: CCSO
Clay County supply drive personal & animal needs

Related Articles

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Amici Italian Restaurant in St. Augustine feeds anyone who needs it during Ian

Before You Leave, Check This Out