The Clay County Sheriff's Office & Clay County Fair are collecting donations for Ian victims. How can you help?

The drop off location is at the Clay County fairgrounds at 2493 State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs. And there are other ways to help.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Clay County Fair to collect donations for Hurricane Ian victims in Southwest Florida.

The drive began Monday and will continue until supplies ship Saturday. Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Clay County Fair at 2493 SR 16 in Green Cove Springs.

Cash donations are also accepted and will be used to buy supplies. Donations can also be made via Venmo @ClayCountyFair.

Deliveries are also accepted, and CCSO has an Amazon wish list, which you can find by clicking here.