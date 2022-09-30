x
First Coast reopens as Hurricane Ian passes

Here's a look at which major school districts and local services are reopening in the wake of the storm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is slowly beginning to open back up after Hurricane Ian poured over the area on Thursday. As counties begin to lift their evacuation orders, schools and businesses are sharing updates on when their doors will reopen.

See below for an updated list of major reopenings:

Duval County Public Schools

Schools remain closed on Friday, Sept. 30. The district says it will make a decision about school operations and activities for Monday on Saturday morning, Oct. 1

St. Johns County School District

The district announced Friday morning that all schools and offices will open to resume normal operations on Monday, Oct. 3. Extracurriculars, games and practices can take place as scheduled. The district said school make up days will be determined in the coming days.

Clay County District Schools

All county schools and district offices remain closed through Friday. 

Nassau County School District

Schools in Nassau County School District will be remain closed through Friday, Sept. 30.

Jacksonville beaches reopen to the public

Jacksonville-area beaches have reopened to the public, according to the city, but people are still asked to stay out of the water. The pier will re-open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, and shelters will close on Friday.

Beaches have also reopened in the city of Jacksonville Beach. 

Jacksonville International Airport

The airport opened for service on Friday, Sept. 30 with limited food service. Travelers should check with their specific airlines for flight updates.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority

The JTA gradually resumed operations beginning at noon on Friday. 

JTA says the following routes will experience detours:

  • Routes 8a & 8b 
  • Route 16 
  • Route 19 
  • Route 24 
  • Route 25

Evacuation orders lifted in multiple counties

St. Johns and Nassau county officials have lifted evacuation orders, according to press releases from each respective county.

Residents are urged to drive with caution as they return to their homes.

   

