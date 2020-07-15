CARES Act funding approved for St. Johns County residents, businesses

The first phase of the $46 million funding focuses on small business recovery, resident assistance and non-profit organizations.

The St. Johns Board of County Commissioners approved Phase I of a $46 million CARES Act funding program Tuesday that focuses on small business recovery, resident assistance and non-profit organizations.

The funding will help residents and businesses get back on their feet after a loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. $10 million was allocated to expand a Back to Business Grant Program. The funding for the program reinforces St. Johns County’s commitment to ensuring small businesses remain at the front of the economic recovery effort. The grant provides short-term financial assistance to those businesses that lost revenue due to COVID-19. The increase in funding to the program from the CARES Act will allow the county to expand the program and decrease the program criteria so that more businesses can be helped.

The CARES Act funding will also allow $3 million to be allocated to individual resident assistance programs that helped with mortgage payments, rent and personal expenses incurred due to COVID-19. The program will provide qualified residents with assistance to remain in their homes and continue on a path to economic recovery.

Local nonprofit agencies that have suffered from COVID-19 will also be able to apply for a portion of $5 million of the funding from the CARES Act. The Board of County Commissioners believes that "nonprofit organizations are an integral part of our community and their services are vital for our vulnerable residents."