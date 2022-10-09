All female surf competition takes over Jacksonville beach, raising money for a good cause

“When we all started surfing, there were hardly any girls in the water, and we all wanted to surf with our friends," one organizer said.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Women of all ages and surf levels hit the water Saturday morning for the 24th Annual Sisters of the Sea Surf Classic & Beaches Go Green Women's Pro.

“When we all started surfing, there were hardly any girls in the water, and we all wanted to surf with our friends," Samantha Ryan, President of 'Sisters of the Sea', said.

Hosted by the all-female surf group, Sisters of the Sea, the event is all about empowering females surfers and also having fun.

“It was really fun, the waves were firing and I saw some girls get some great waves out there. And I just went out and had fun," Delaney Cornett, a surfer said.

Delaney Cornett is one of nearly 140 surfers spent the morning paddling out, dropping into waves and cutting into white water.

The competition included; 10 Amateur Divisions (Competitive and Non Competitive, a Women's Shortboard Pro competition and a beach raffle. For young girls watching on the sand, the competition provides a glimpse at just how talented females surfers are.

“All the younger girls come in and experience surfing and there’s no pressure, they can go out and have fun and no one is judging them. It’s just an fun experience for them and hopefully they’ll get more into surfing," Cornett said.

The competition serves a second purpose as well. Sisters of the Sea donates the proceeds of their event to 'Bosom Buddies' at the Women's Center of Jacksonville. This money will help provide education to women at high risk for breast cancer and support for women and families affected by breast cancer.

“An amazing female surfer passed from breast cancer named Rell Sunn, and it was very sad and we thought well this shouldn’t happen. So we also have been using this organizations as a means to education those about self-care, breast, cancer taking care of themselves." Ryan said.