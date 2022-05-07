Volunteers wanted to help keep Jacksonville's beaches, lakes and rivers clean

On September 17 volunteers can participate in the International Coastal Cleanup project helping to remove trash from Jacksonville beaches, lakes and rivers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Keep Jacksonville Beautiful Commission invites residents to join one of the world’s largest water protection efforts by contributing to the 2022 International Coastal Cleanup project.

On Saturday, September 17, volunteers can go to several locations in the city to remove trash and debris from beaches, lakes and rivers.

Start and end times vary by location. Event leaders will be available at each site to register volunteers and provide materials, including bags and gloves. Advance registration is not required.

The event provides an opportunity for students to satisfy community service requirements. Participants must be over 18 or accompanied by an adult. Service hours certificates will be available from site captains.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of volunteers around the world participate in the event, keeping track of every item found to be included in the Ocean Conservancy’s yearly snapshot of marine debris.

Locally, in 2021, 9,840 pounds, or 4.92 tons of debris was collected by 523 volunteers who donated 1,076 hours of their time. The value of that volunteer time amounted to $30,709.04, based on hourly volunteer estimates by Independent Sector.

Site locations and times are as follows:

7 - 9 a.m.

Oceanfront locations:

8th Avenue North

At the Ocean

16th Avenue South

At the Ocean

Atlantic Boulevard

At the ocean

Beach Boulevard

At the Ocean

Seagate/20th Avenue

At the Ocean

9 - 11 a.m.

All other locations:

All Wet Sports/Pottsburg Creek (10 – 11 a.m.)

8550 Beach Blvd.

Blue Cypress Park (8 – 10 a.m.)

4012 University Boulevard North

Boone Park North

3700 Park St.

Boone Park South

3725 St. Johns Ave.

Burnett Park

3740 Burnett Park Rd.

Castaway Island Preserve

2921 San Pablo Rd. South

Charles Reese Park

1200 Ken Knight Dr.

Fishweir Park

3925 Valencia Rd.

Five Points

1028 Park St.

Ft. Caroline Memorial

12713 Ft. Caroline Rd.

Hollybrook Park

319 Cherokee St.

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park (8 – 10 a.m.)

500 Wonderwood Dr.

Atlantic Beach

Klutho Park

204 W. 3rd St.

Lonnie Wurn Boat Ramp (8 – 10 a.m.)

4131 Ferber Rd.

McCue Park and Boat Ramp

2510 Second Ave.

Mandarin Park

14780 Mandarin Rd.

Murray Hill

Murray Hill Park

4208 Kingsbury St.

Reddie Point Preserve

4499 Yachtsman Way

Riverside Arts Market

715 Park St.

Riverside Park

753 Park St.

Riverview Community Center

9620 W. Water St.

T.K. Stokes Boat Ramp

2120 Riverview St.

Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park

7000 Roosevelt Blvd.

Walter Jones Historical Park

11964 Mandarin Rd.

Willow Branch Park

2870 Sydney St.