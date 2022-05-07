Volunteers wanted to help keep Jacksonville's beaches, lakes and rivers clean

x
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Keep Jacksonville Beautiful Commission invites residents to join one of the world’s largest water protection efforts by contributing to the 2022 International Coastal Cleanup project. 

On Saturday, September 17, volunteers can go to several locations in the city to remove trash and debris from beaches, lakes and rivers.

Start and end times vary by location. Event leaders will be available at each site to register volunteers and provide materials, including bags and gloves. Advance registration is not required.

The event provides an opportunity for students to satisfy community service requirements. Participants must be over 18 or accompanied by an adult. Service hours certificates will be available from site captains.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of volunteers around the world participate in the event, keeping track of every item found to be included in the Ocean Conservancy’s yearly snapshot of marine debris. 

Locally, in 2021, 9,840 pounds, or 4.92 tons of debris was collected by 523 volunteers who donated 1,076 hours of their time. The value of that volunteer time amounted to $30,709.04, based on hourly volunteer estimates by Independent Sector.

Site locations and times are as follows:

7 - 9 a.m.

Oceanfront locations:

8th Avenue North 

At the Ocean

 

16th Avenue South 

At the Ocean

 

Atlantic Boulevard 

At the ocean

 

Beach Boulevard

At the Ocean

 

Seagate/20th Avenue

At the Ocean

9 - 11 a.m.

All other locations:

All Wet Sports/Pottsburg Creek (10 – 11 a.m.)

8550 Beach Blvd.

 

Blue Cypress Park (8 – 10 a.m.)

4012 University Boulevard North

 

Boone Park North

3700 Park St.

 

Boone Park South 

3725 St. Johns Ave.

 

Burnett Park

3740 Burnett Park Rd.

 

Castaway Island Preserve 

2921 San Pablo Rd. South

 

Charles Reese Park 

1200 Ken Knight Dr.

 

Fishweir Park

3925 Valencia Rd.

 

Five Points 

1028 Park St.

 

Ft. Caroline Memorial 

12713 Ft. Caroline Rd.

 

Hollybrook Park 

319 Cherokee St.

 

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park (8 – 10 a.m.) 

500 Wonderwood Dr.

Atlantic Beach

 

Klutho Park 

204 W. 3rd St.

 

Lonnie Wurn Boat Ramp (8 – 10 a.m.) 

4131 Ferber Rd.

 

McCue Park and Boat Ramp 

2510 Second Ave.

 

Mandarin Park 

14780 Mandarin Rd.

 

Murray Hill 

Murray Hill Park

4208 Kingsbury St.

 

Reddie Point Preserve 

4499 Yachtsman Way

 

Riverside Arts Market 

715 Park St.

 

Riverside Park

753 Park St.

 

Riverview Community Center 

9620 W. Water St.

 

T.K. Stokes Boat Ramp 

2120 Riverview St.

 

Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park 

7000 Roosevelt Blvd.

 

Walter Jones Historical Park 

11964 Mandarin Rd.

 

Willow Branch Park 

2870 Sydney St.

*Note: Locations and times are subject to change.

