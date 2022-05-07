Volunteers wanted to help keep Jacksonville's beaches, lakes and rivers clean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Keep Jacksonville Beautiful Commission invites residents to join one of the world’s largest water protection efforts by contributing to the 2022 International Coastal Cleanup project.
On Saturday, September 17, volunteers can go to several locations in the city to remove trash and debris from beaches, lakes and rivers.
Start and end times vary by location. Event leaders will be available at each site to register volunteers and provide materials, including bags and gloves. Advance registration is not required.
The event provides an opportunity for students to satisfy community service requirements. Participants must be over 18 or accompanied by an adult. Service hours certificates will be available from site captains.
Each year, hundreds of thousands of volunteers around the world participate in the event, keeping track of every item found to be included in the Ocean Conservancy’s yearly snapshot of marine debris.
Locally, in 2021, 9,840 pounds, or 4.92 tons of debris was collected by 523 volunteers who donated 1,076 hours of their time. The value of that volunteer time amounted to $30,709.04, based on hourly volunteer estimates by Independent Sector.
Site locations and times are as follows:
7 - 9 a.m.
Oceanfront locations:
8th Avenue North
At the Ocean
16th Avenue South
At the Ocean
Atlantic Boulevard
At the ocean
Beach Boulevard
At the Ocean
Seagate/20th Avenue
At the Ocean
9 - 11 a.m.
All other locations:
All Wet Sports/Pottsburg Creek (10 – 11 a.m.)
8550 Beach Blvd.
Blue Cypress Park (8 – 10 a.m.)
4012 University Boulevard North
Boone Park North
3700 Park St.
Boone Park South
3725 St. Johns Ave.
Burnett Park
3740 Burnett Park Rd.
Castaway Island Preserve
2921 San Pablo Rd. South
Charles Reese Park
1200 Ken Knight Dr.
Fishweir Park
3925 Valencia Rd.
Five Points
1028 Park St.
Ft. Caroline Memorial
12713 Ft. Caroline Rd.
Hollybrook Park
319 Cherokee St.
Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park (8 – 10 a.m.)
500 Wonderwood Dr.
Atlantic Beach
Klutho Park
204 W. 3rd St.
Lonnie Wurn Boat Ramp (8 – 10 a.m.)
4131 Ferber Rd.
McCue Park and Boat Ramp
2510 Second Ave.
Mandarin Park
14780 Mandarin Rd.
Murray Hill
Murray Hill Park
4208 Kingsbury St.
Reddie Point Preserve
4499 Yachtsman Way
Riverside Arts Market
715 Park St.
Riverside Park
753 Park St.
Riverview Community Center
9620 W. Water St.
T.K. Stokes Boat Ramp
2120 Riverview St.
Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park
7000 Roosevelt Blvd.
Walter Jones Historical Park
11964 Mandarin Rd.
Willow Branch Park
2870 Sydney St.
*Note: Locations and times are subject to change.