JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Many Jacksonville residents are still trying to understand the mass shooting at a video game tournament.

The mass shooting is the latest of a series of gun violence. Friday night, after a high school football game, three people were shot leaving one dead and two injured.

"Unbelievable," said Robert Sheldon. "I feel very unsafe."

A couple of weeks before, a seven year old was shot and killed during a shootout between two parties in an attempted robbery.

We took a couple of chairs in front of Jacksonville's City Hall, the seat of our local government, to listen to the hearts of our citizens.

"I live in Mandarin and crime is getting a little closer to home now," said Sheldon.

Evelyn Levy said Jacksonville needs to step up and address the current issues.

"Jacksonville is a tale of two cities," said Levy. "Even so I feel safe."

Dwight Brisbane said he would like to see more collaboration between city hall, non profits and the community.

"I still feel good about the City of Jacksonville,' said Brisbane. "Obviously we do have a problem. Our teens are just out of control with nothing to do."

When asked if City Hall was doing enough, Brisbane said he could not answer that.

Michael Liles, whose wife was murdered and now he is an advocate for victims, has a different perspective.

"I don’t know if city leadership is brave enough to tackle an issue that you know immediately is creating opposition," said Lilies.

Ron Davis, whose son Jordan was murdered, is calling for gun reform.

"I feel that it is getting more violent as the months go on, not even the years, but as the months go on," said Davis,"I’m seeing every week there’s gun violence."

He said it is at the point where he no longer feels safe in crowds.

"I feel safe only right out of my front door," he said. "When I leave my condo complex I don’t feel safe."

They don't have the answers, but everyone agrees that something needs to be done to put an end to the violence.

"We really start looking at the issues as they happen," said Liles. "To change this climate of fear and put an end to the violense."

