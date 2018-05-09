JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Everyday there are approximately 43 families in the United States that will hear the words; "Your child has cancer." As we bring awareness to childhood cancer during the month of September we remember little Aaliyah Mitchell.

She died on January 28, 2015 after battling Ewing Sarcoma for two years. Through giving back to others her mother, Heather Williams continues to honor her memory.

"When Aaliyah was sick one of the things that helped her throughout her battle was the Child Life Program and the fact that when she was there for her hospital stays she was able to have different toys and different video games to play with and distract her throughout her treatment," said Williams.

"Every year for Aaliyah's birthday we do a toy drive for Wolfson Children's Hospital. This is for children that are currently battling cancer."

More than 15,000 kids and young adults are diagnosed with cancer every year.

"The reason that we do what we do for Aaliyah's memory is to help those families that are going through it,” said Williams. “I remember Aaliyah being diagnosed and I remember feeling so lost and overwhelmed. I just want parents to be aware and I don't want to scare them. I just want them to be aware that childhood cancer does happen and I want them to be aware of the symptoms and the signs."

Possible signs and symptoms include unusual swelling, unexplained paleness and loss of energy, sudden eye or vision changes and unexplained weight loss. That’s according to the American Cancer Society.

"I just kind of overlooked it because you just assume that's not your child," said Williams.

Research and funding are needed. Children’s cancer cannot be treated like adult cancers. Current treatments are toxic and can affect a child’s development and many survivors suffer from long-term damage to their organs and mental health. The exact causes of childhood cancer are unknown.

If you would like to donate toys to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Aaliyah’s name you can drop them off at Montclair Elementary in Orange Park, FL.

© 2018 WTLV