The site of an August mass shooting during a Madden Gaming Tournament is partly reopening Friday.

According to GLHF Game Bar's Facebook, Chicago Pizza will be reopening for normal business hours on Friday, Oct. 5 after the August 26 shooting that claimed the life of two gamers and injured more than a dozen.

As for the gaming bar where the Madden Tournament was being held, GLHF, its owners said the gaming bar will be rebuilt.

VIDEO: Timeline of the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting from beginning to end

In the Facebook post, GLHF Gaming bar thanked the community and beyond for the outpouring of support following the tragic mass shooting that took place there in August.

READ MORE | JFRD: Chicago Pizza not properly permitted to have game room area, shooting could have been avoided

On August 26, during a Madden Football gaming tournament, David Katz, opened fire. JSO said there were 13 total victims, 12 shot, two killed, excluding the gunman who took his own life.

READ MORE | Survivors of Jax Landing shooting tell their stories; 'I mean, he was just letting them rip'

RAW AUDIO: 911 calls from the Jacksonville Landing video game tournament shooting

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department released a statement following those events saying Chicago Pizza at the Jacksonville Landing was not permitted to hold the video game tournament that turned deadly.

"If Chicago Pizza would not have altered the layout plan by creating an un-permitted game room area, the video game tournament would not have occurred, and thus, this incident would not have occurred at the Jacksonville Landing," said JFRD in their statement. "This area was neither authorized nor a part of their submitted and approved building layout plan."

There is no word on how the gaming bar will be rebuilt beyond the statement in the Facebook post which states it will be built "from the ground up."

© 2018 WTLV