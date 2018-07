There are two changes to our local ABC and NBC programming Sunday.

Due to NBC's coverage of The Open Championship, Meet the Press is preempted on Sunday. It will return to its regularly scheduled time of 9 a.m. next Sunday, July 29.

The First Baptist Church Service, which normally airs Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on NBC12, has been moved to ABC25 at 11 a.m. It will return to regularly scheduled time and station next Sunday.

© 2018 WTLV