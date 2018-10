The St. Johns Sheriff's Office is searching for Arthur LaFontaine, 83, who reportedly walked away from Flagler Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

LaFontaine is described as:

6'1", 183 pounds

White hair, hazel eyes

Last seen wearing long sleeve blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, blue "U.S. NAVY" hat

Last seen in area of Lowes store on US 1 South

If you see this man, SJSO asks that you call them at 904-824-8304 or 911.

