

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirms that an 8-year-old child is dead after a tree fell on top of a home off Old Woodville Road.

LCSO confirms that they were called to a home in the 11700 block of Old Woodville Highway off Ace High Stables Road about a tree that had gone through a house, injuring two residents.

Two children, an 8-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, were transported to a local hospital with inuries.

The 8-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The 12 year old has non life-threatening injuries and is with family.

LCSO Victim Advocates are assisting the family who is asking for privacy at this time.

Leon County Emergency Management has reported trees down on two other homes along Woodville Highway, though specific locations have not been released.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.