The parents of a six-year-old Jacksonville boy who were fighting to get their son an experimental medication say that he no longer needs hospice care.

Timothy Donohue has a rare, neurological disorder called Leigh Syndrome. Without the medicine, his mother told First Coast News that his days are numbered.

Now, a new hope. Timothy’s mom says that as of Wednesday he is no longer in hospice care because he no longer qualifies. She says he is doing that well.

Jamie Donohue didn't give birth to Timothy, but she has raised him since he was a baby. She fell in love with him when he was five-months-old. She and her husband were his foster parents and eventually adopted him and his two brothers. At the age of two, Timothy was diagnosed with Leigh Syndrome. Since then they've watched the progressive disease take away his ability to walk and weaken his muscles.

First Coast News reached out to Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott along with Congressman John Rutherford and Congressman Al Lawson's Offices. They have all been in touch with Timothy’s family to see if they can help.

In the meantime, you can follow Timothy’s journey on his Facebook page Prayer Warriors for Timothy.