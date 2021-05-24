Overwhelming response to Bank of America story gives couple 'more confidence' to fight for their money back

"I didn't realize how many people had so much anger against this bank."

NOCATEE, Fla. — A First Coast couple is still trying to get their money back from their own back.

It’s a story First Coast News first reported just over a week ago, and the response has been huge.

Not only did the online version generate 10 times more page views than any other story for days after it was posted, but Jessica and David Broda also say they have personally been inundated with comments.

"We've had an overwhelming response with people from all over the country," says Jessica Broda. "The story just got out, as you're aware, everywhere. I've been getting emails from strangers [...] old friends, my son's teachers, a bunch of nurses I've never met from other hospitals."

The Brodas, both nurses, have been fighting for their $35,000 back from Bank of America following an accidental deposit into their son's bank account three years ago. The account, known as a Coogan Trust, is required for any California child actor in order to protect their earnings from predatory guardians.

In the case of 6-year-old Jacob Broda, he had a single acting gig as a toddler before his family moved to Florida. The $80 balance on his account remained unchanged and untouched until the couple bought, then returned a flawed Lexus in June of 2018. While depositing the $35,000 check via the Bank of America app, Jessica Broda accidentally deposited it into the Coogan Trust.

Three years later, Bank of America is still refusing to return the money. The couple is suing to have their money returned.

The story resonated with thousands of other people.

"I didn't realize how many people had so much anger against this bank," Jessica Broda said. "That was very surprising. And it was also really sad, because so many people have had so many financial issues with the bank, and they got walked all over. And after seeing that, me and my husband, and you know, our lawyers, we just, you know, we don't want them to get away with doing this to people over and over again, it's just not right."

The bank declined repeated requests for comment on the original story. Given the viral response, the story was picked up by First Coast News' sister stations in Dallas, Minneapolis and Atlanta, among others. First Coast News reached out again for comment, but bank officials did not respond.

Broda says she is not surprised. They, too, are getting "radio silence" from the bank, but she said the community reaction has just redoubled their determination to hold the bank accountable.