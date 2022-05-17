Jacksonville man wins $1M after buying scratch off at Publix

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

A Jacksonville man has one million reasons to smile after winning a $1 million prize on a scratch off game from Publix.

The Florida Lottery has announced that Christopher Njenga, 55, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

The Lottery says Njenga purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 7749 Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.