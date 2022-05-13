Clay County woman wins million dollar Florida lottery

Friday the 13th turns out to be very lucky for Middleburg's Natisha Howard, who claimed a million dollar prize playing the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

Natisha Howard, 37, of Middleburg, has claimed a one-million dollar prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, The Florida Lottery announced.

Howard purchased her winning ticket from Jacksonville District, located at 8206 Philips Highway in Jacksonville, according to statement. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games comprise approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

About the Florida Lottery

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $41 billion to enhance education and sending more than 917,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida's economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Lottery retailers and transfers to education.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $80.5 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires.