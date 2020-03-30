JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A sigh of relief may be coming for some utility customers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Florida Power & Light says it plans to issue a one-time bill decrease of nearly 25% due to lower fuel costs.

Typically, FPL and other Florida utilities spread these types of savings over time. But given these uncertain times, the company says it is asking state regulators for permission to quickly pass on all the savings in a single month’s bill.

“Everyone at FPL understands how critical it is to continue to provide reliable electricity and to keep as much money as possible in our customers’ pockets,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy.

For customers experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19, FPL has resources available at FPL.com/Help.

