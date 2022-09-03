Jacksonville job fair looking to fill more than 300 openings at Wednesday hiring event

Featured employers include Amazon, Brooks Rehabilitation, Flowers Baking, Bank of America, Hertz, Owens Corning and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story)

Looking for a job? The Annual JAX WORKS Job Fair is looking to fill more than 300 openings at it's Wednesday hiring event.

Over 25 companies are looking to hire on the spot with jobs available in customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, customer service, warehouse, education and more.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Conference Center located at 9300 West Baymeadows, Jacksonville.

Jobseekers are asked to register to attend if possible at FloridaJobLink.com to help get into the event faster upon arrival.