JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As a working mom who home-schools, I know what it’s like to have kids home all the time, and what it’s like to be responsible for teaching them. When I first started homeschooling it was overwhelming, but after several years we are now in a good routine. Fortunately, I’ve got the help of their Florida Virtual School teachers, and their curriculum is laid out for me online in an easy-to-use format.

My children are in third and fourth grade and are enrolled in the FLVS Flex program. It’s free and has year-round enrollment, so that is always an option, and your children can stay on track even this far into the school year. It’s an accredited, statewide public school district offering more than 190 courses for kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Whether you decide to switch to online learning or just want to make the best of the days your children will be at home, one thing that has helped me is to have a routine and stick to it. Schedule out their day, and plan to take frequent breaks.

At my house, exercise is an important part of my children’s day, and we make it fun. We will go play a game of H-O-R-S-E outside or tag. Art projects are another great activity to help keep kids occupied indoors. I’m amazed at what my daughter has learned to draw by watching one of her favorite YouTube channels, Art for Kids Hub. We also have fun making homemade play dough and being creative.

One of our favorite games (that I don’t think my kids even realize is educational) is one we made up. We have a world map on the wall, and my husband and I will call out a country or city and whoever points to it first gets a point. The first to get 20 points wins.

If your kids are anything like mine, they will want a lot of screen time. Instead of letting them watch mindless videos encourage them to use educational apps like ABCya! or expand their knowledge by reading free books on the website Unite for Literacy.

When it comes to mealtime, my kids love to help me plan and prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner. We love the Tasty app and trying new dishes.

Whatever you do, just have fun and treasure the time you have with them. Before you know it, they’ll be grown up and out of the house. I’d love to hear your favorite ways to entertain your kids at home. Join our First Coast Moms Facebook group and join in on the conversation.

