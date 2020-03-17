Local public school leaders, along with restaurants and nonprofit organizations are working to make sure no child goes without a lunch while schools are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here is a list of locations where meals can be picked up.

DUVAL COUNTY:

Beginning Tuesday, Duval County Public Schools will offer grab-and-go school lunch and snacks curbside at all district-managed schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Students do not have to go to the school they attend to receive a meal; they can go to their nearest school location. But, the student must be present in order to receive a meal, according to DCPS.

CLAY COUNTY:

The Clay County School District is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. to anyone under age 18 at some schools throughout the district.

Keystone Heights Jr./Sr. High

Charles E. Bennett Elementary

W.E. Cherry Elementary

Ridgeview Elementary

Wilkinson Elementary

Children must be present to receive their meal. For menus, click here.

NASSAU COUNTY:

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for any child 18 and under during the week of March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be prepackaged and handed out at the parent pickup or bus loop of the following schools:

Southside Elementary

Yulee Middle

Callahan Elementary

Hilliard Middle-Senior High

Children must be present to receive their meal.

BRADFORD COUNTY:

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for any child age 18 or younger Wednesday through Friday. Meals will be offered for curbside pickup in the bus loop each day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Bradford High School. Children must be present to receive their meal.

UNION COUNTY:

Any student regardless of grade level can pick up breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 through 19 at the following locations:

Lake Butler Elementary School Cafeteria

Providence Village Baptist Church

First Baptist of Raiford

Sardis Baptist Church

Each student must be present to receive his or her own meal.

STATE SITES:

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Friend activated the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Summer BreakSpot website, where families can find free meals for children under 18 during coronavirus-related school closures. Many of the sites include schools, apartment complexes, parks and churches.

NONPROFITS:

Elevate Life Church is gathering food items for students in Duval and Clay counties.

Nonprofit organization Hunger Fight will be distributing meals to more than 25,000 students across Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties. Students who usually get free and reduced lunches at school will get the meals. If you can donate or help pack the meals, go to Hungerfight.org, or call 904-374-5623.

