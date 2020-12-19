Holiday shoppers see larger crowds this year despite COVID-19 cases increasing

“What I’m finding is that you’re waiting in traffic and there’s tons of traffic."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas is right around the corner and holiday shoppers are saying it has been busier than past holidays. The reason they believe is because of the pandemic.

“This is supposed to be a pandemic right, and what I’m finding is that you’re waiting in traffic and there’s tons of traffic but people are wonderful though,” said holiday shopper, Tina Schneider.

Christmas Day is just a week away and shoppers are getting their last-minute gifts.

“I think I'm done unless something pops up at the last minute but I think I'm done, said holiday shopper, Karen Lukaszewski.

“It is so much busier than I thought it would be so I sort of waited a little bit longer than I should’ve and I’m trying to get it all done now," said Schneider.

Catherine Walker, General Manager of Swoozie’s at the Markets at Town Center, says business has been very busy.

“Especially the last few days before Christmas we get extremely busy because we do personalized purchases on the spot," said Walker.

As of now, Walker says since there’s a high volume in foot traffic the turnaround time has increased.

"Right now we're about 48 hours turn around because so many people have been purchasing that stuff, but you know you can make a purchase that looks like you gave it some thought last minute," said Walker.

And one tip that Schneider has for us is to don't wait until the last minute.